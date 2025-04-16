Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Stephens

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

