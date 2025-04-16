OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OceanPal Trading Down 1.3 %

OceanPal stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 1,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 37.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.