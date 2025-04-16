OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Lessened by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 57,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

