Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Olympus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLYMY opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

