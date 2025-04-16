Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Olympus Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OLYMY opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.
Olympus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Olympus
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.