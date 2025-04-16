Omaha Corp Boston Sells 12,768 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $145,427.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,322,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,186,748.95. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $196,719.32.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $455.12 million, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

