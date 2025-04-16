Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.64. 2,320,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,158,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

