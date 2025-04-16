Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Scotiabank upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

VEEV opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

