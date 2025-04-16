Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,841.78. This trade represents a 15.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

