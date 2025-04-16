Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.11 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

