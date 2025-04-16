Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.54 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Silgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after buying an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $11,419,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

