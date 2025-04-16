Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 503,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.71 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

