Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

