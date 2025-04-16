Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

