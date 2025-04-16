Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

