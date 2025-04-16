Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,381 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $575,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.11.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $273.85 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.90 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.08%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,170. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

