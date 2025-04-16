Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 525 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

