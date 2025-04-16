Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,085,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after buying an additional 76,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

