Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

