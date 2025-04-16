Operose Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,143.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,077,000 after acquiring an additional 510,701 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,022 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

