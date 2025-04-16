Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.