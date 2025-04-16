Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $570,477,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

