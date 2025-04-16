Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.6 %
OGEN stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Oragenics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.