Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.6 %

OGEN stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

