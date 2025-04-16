Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 48556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$27,772.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $58,010. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

Featured Stories

