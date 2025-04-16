Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of GOFPY traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.19.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

