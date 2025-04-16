Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GOFPY traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.19.
