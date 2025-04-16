Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
