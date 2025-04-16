Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,275 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $51,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $39,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.58.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

