Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
