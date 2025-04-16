Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 15.9% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

