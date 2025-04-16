Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,474,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,021,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 68,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

