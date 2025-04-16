Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 717,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.71. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.