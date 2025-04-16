Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 25,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

