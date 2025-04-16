PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.4 %

PD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 247,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.