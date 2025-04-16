Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $170.47 and last traded at $173.30. 771,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,873,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.55.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.91.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

