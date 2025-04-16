Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,843,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,828,848 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,556,684.67. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 425,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,296,000 after purchasing an additional 425,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

