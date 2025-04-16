Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.