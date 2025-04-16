Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 45.58%.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PNBK stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Steven Sugarman acquired 7,019,978 shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,019,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,983.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

