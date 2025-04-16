PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.24. Approximately 2,186,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,450,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.03.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

