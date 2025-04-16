Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.02 ($0.36). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 192,682 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pennant International Group news, insider Darren Wiggins bought 33,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,651.24 ($11,451.01). 38.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

