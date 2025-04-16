PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

