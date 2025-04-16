Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PYNKF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,165. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
