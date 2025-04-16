Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 7,114,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,620,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

