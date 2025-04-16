PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
PetMed Express Price Performance
NASDAQ PETS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
