PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

PetMed Express Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.