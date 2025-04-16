PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Shares Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 53,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 22,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PetVivo Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

