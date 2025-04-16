Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

