Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Carol D. Miller

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pfizer stock on March 10th.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pfizer alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 3/10/2025.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 7,821,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,257,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.