PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,080 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,692,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,541,000 after buying an additional 420,133 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

