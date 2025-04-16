Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

