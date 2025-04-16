PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 19,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

