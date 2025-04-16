PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,532,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,073% from the previous session’s volume of 70,518 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $49.53.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

