Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $310,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $61,261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,544,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after buying an additional 1,962,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

