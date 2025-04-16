Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 17,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

